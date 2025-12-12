© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pentagon's nightmare: Meet China's 'beehive' drone game-changer
China’s massive Jiutian drone carrier, aka a “drone mothership,” has completed its maiden flight, adding to the PLA’s swarming capabilities.
Key characteristics
🔴 Size & raw power: 16.35 m long (53.64 feet), 25 m (82 feet) wingspan, 6-ton payload
🔴 Altitude monster: Maximum service ceiling of 15,000 m
🔴 Endurance & reach: 12 hours airborne, 7,000 km ferry range
🔴 Swarm capacity: Up to 100 loitering munitions/small UAVs launched mid-flight from both sides of the fuselage
🔴 Weapons: 8 hardpoints + internal bays for missiles, cruise missiles, EW pods
🔴 Sensors: Nose turret with electro-optic/infrared + laser, radar radome, satcom dome for real-time relay
🔴 Flexibility: Short takeoff/landing, jet speed from 200 km/h loiter to 700 km/h dash
What are the advantages?
🔴 A drone-swarm mothership that can strike from hundreds of miles away is a game-changer against ships, island bases, and dispersed targets. Even the most advanced US warships remain poorly equipped to stop such an attack.
🔴 The Jiutian is regarded as a potential rival to the US-made MQ-9 Reaper drone, not least due to the fact that the latter lacks strike capabilities.
🔴 This Chinese UAV can fly high and long at low speeds, making it perfect for wide-area surveillance and for working as an airborne communications hub.
🔴 The drone cuts costs on routine resupply and can operate in locations where crewed cargo aircraft simply can’t go.
🔴 PLA veteran commentator Song Zhongping explains why the Jiutian is so unique:
🌏 Jiutian enables to execute swarm attacks that an adversary’s air defenses would be “unable to defend against”
🌏 Drone’s “saturation strike capability” helps it overwhelm enemy defenses through sheer numerical superiority
🌏 UAV could attack ground and maritime targets “from high to low, from fast to slow”
🌏 Capability is “unique globally and highly forward-looking”