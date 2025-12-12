Pentagon's nightmare: Meet China's 'beehive' drone game-changer

China’s massive Jiutian drone carrier, aka a “drone mothership,” has completed its maiden flight, adding to the PLA’s swarming capabilities.

Key characteristics

🔴 Size & raw power: 16.35 m long (53.64 feet), 25 m (82 feet) wingspan, 6-ton payload

🔴 Altitude monster: Maximum service ceiling of 15,000 m

🔴 Endurance & reach: 12 hours airborne, 7,000 km ferry range

🔴 Swarm capacity: Up to 100 loitering munitions/small UAVs launched mid-flight from both sides of the fuselage

🔴 Weapons: 8 hardpoints + internal bays for missiles, cruise missiles, EW pods

🔴 Sensors: Nose turret with electro-optic/infrared + laser, radar radome, satcom dome for real-time relay

🔴 Flexibility: Short takeoff/landing, jet speed from 200 km/h loiter to 700 km/h dash

What are the advantages?

🔴 A drone-swarm mothership that can strike from hundreds of miles away is a game-changer against ships, island bases, and dispersed targets. Even the most advanced US warships remain poorly equipped to stop such an attack.

🔴 The Jiutian is regarded as a potential rival to the US-made MQ-9 Reaper drone, not least due to the fact that the latter lacks strike capabilities.

🔴 This Chinese UAV can fly high and long at low speeds, making it perfect for wide-area surveillance and for working as an airborne communications hub.

🔴 The drone cuts costs on routine resupply and can operate in locations where crewed cargo aircraft simply can’t go.

🔴 PLA veteran commentator Song Zhongping explains why the Jiutian is so unique:

🌏 Jiutian enables to execute swarm attacks that an adversary’s air defenses would be “unable to defend against”

🌏 Drone’s “saturation strike capability” helps it overwhelm enemy defenses through sheer numerical superiority

🌏 UAV could attack ground and maritime targets “from high to low, from fast to slow”

🌏 Capability is “unique globally and highly forward-looking”