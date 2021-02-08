© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We were warned by the Council of 12, but are we prepared for what is to come NOW DEBATE JESSE AN
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • February 08, 2021
We recently put out a video detailing a warning from the Council of 12 about the coming months, and how turbulent they may be for some of us. So are we prepared for what may happen.
Links in this video
General
World events in January 2021
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:...
Public unrest
Italy reopens.
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireSto...
Government corruption
Italian prime minister resigns
https://www.politico.eu/article/italy...
German chancellor steps down
https://www.economist.com/europe/2021...
Dutch government resigns under child benefit scandell
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
Estonia government collapses
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
Illusion over Money coming down
Legal action over £3 billion Missing funds
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/new...
Amazon CEO to step down Jeff Bezos
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/02/te...
Gamestop
https://www.latimes.com/business/stor...
EU Vaccine Row
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politic...
People reaching breaking point
Protests in Russia due to Nalvani jail term
https://www.euronews.com/2021/02/03/r...
Farmer protests in India
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo...
Protests in Turkey
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021...
Protests over amazon warehouses in France
https://www.connexionfrance.com/Frenc...
Protests in Netherlands
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/...
Breakthroughs
Boris Johnson announces breakthrough on Astrozenica vaccine
https://www.lancs.live/news/lancashir...
Elon Musk speaking out about decentralised currency
https://www.information-age.com/elon-...
Middle east
US Iran tensions mounting
https://www.thewrap.com/tucker-carlso...
A lot of concern about war under biden
https://www.thenation.com/article/pol...
America
Biden inaugurated
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021...
Moving forward Trump’s legal defence.
https://www.vox.com/2021/2/2/22262762...
Florida governor to penalise big tech
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/poli...
Alarms sounding over democrat voter registration
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app...
For more on An check out her bio
An is a Magi walk-in from the multi-verse. She stepped into this existence to relieve another soul, known as Jesse. She continues to use the human name for the body of Jesse An Nichols George; but goes by the name An. Jesse and An are part of the same Magi team; which work to assist people in living compassionately, wisely, and harmoniously. Their work helps people to be conscious of their wholeness, and how they are existing.
Through the human vehicle Jesse and An have created 7 books on their own, with an 8th one to be released in the Fall of 2020. Jesse was also a collaborator on the International multiple times Best Seller in multiple categories “Embraced by the Divine: The Emerging Woman’s Gateway To Power, Passion, and Purpose”. Jesse hosted her own international radio show The Code Connection for 5 years, and created the Genesis Clearing Statement.
An focuses on carrying out The Code Journey work by producing a new edition each year, to guide people in how to maneuver life on Earth. As a Coding Interpreter she helps people understand the flow of their energy in this world, and how to bring that into Divine Alignment.
You can also check out her latest book here.
https://www.compassioncodes.com/media...
Jesse An Nicolas George Code Interpreter
https://www.facebook.com/Jesse-An-Nic...
Spiritual Nourishment network
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Spiri...
Links in this video
General
World events in January 2021
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:...
Public unrest
Italy reopens.
https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireSto...
Government corruption
Italian prime minister resigns
https://www.politico.eu/article/italy...
German chancellor steps down
https://www.economist.com/europe/2021...
Dutch government resigns under child benefit scandell
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
Estonia government collapses
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
Illusion over Money coming down
Legal action over £3 billion Missing funds
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/new...
Amazon CEO to step down Jeff Bezos
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/02/te...
Gamestop
https://www.latimes.com/business/stor...
EU Vaccine Row
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politic...
People reaching breaking point
Protests in Russia due to Nalvani jail term
https://www.euronews.com/2021/02/03/r...
Farmer protests in India
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo...
Protests in Turkey
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021...
Protests over amazon warehouses in France
https://www.connexionfrance.com/Frenc...
Protests in Netherlands
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/...
Breakthroughs
Boris Johnson announces breakthrough on Astrozenica vaccine
https://www.lancs.live/news/lancashir...
Elon Musk speaking out about decentralised currency
https://www.information-age.com/elon-...
Middle east
US Iran tensions mounting
https://www.thewrap.com/tucker-carlso...
A lot of concern about war under biden
https://www.thenation.com/article/pol...
America
Biden inaugurated
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021...
Moving forward Trump’s legal defence.
https://www.vox.com/2021/2/2/22262762...
Florida governor to penalise big tech
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/poli...
Alarms sounding over democrat voter registration
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app...
For more on An check out her bio
An is a Magi walk-in from the multi-verse. She stepped into this existence to relieve another soul, known as Jesse. She continues to use the human name for the body of Jesse An Nichols George; but goes by the name An. Jesse and An are part of the same Magi team; which work to assist people in living compassionately, wisely, and harmoniously. Their work helps people to be conscious of their wholeness, and how they are existing.
Through the human vehicle Jesse and An have created 7 books on their own, with an 8th one to be released in the Fall of 2020. Jesse was also a collaborator on the International multiple times Best Seller in multiple categories “Embraced by the Divine: The Emerging Woman’s Gateway To Power, Passion, and Purpose”. Jesse hosted her own international radio show The Code Connection for 5 years, and created the Genesis Clearing Statement.
An focuses on carrying out The Code Journey work by producing a new edition each year, to guide people in how to maneuver life on Earth. As a Coding Interpreter she helps people understand the flow of their energy in this world, and how to bring that into Divine Alignment.
You can also check out her latest book here.
https://www.compassioncodes.com/media...
Jesse An Nicolas George Code Interpreter
https://www.facebook.com/Jesse-An-Nic...
Spiritual Nourishment network
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Spiri...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.