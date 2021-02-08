We were warned by the Council of 12, but are we prepared for what is to come NOW DEBATE JESSE AN

We recently put out a video detailing a warning from the Council of 12 about the coming months, and how turbulent they may be for some of us. So are we prepared for what may happen.Links in this videoGeneralWorld events in January 2021Public unrestItaly reopens.Government corruptionItalian prime minister resignsGerman chancellor steps downDutch government resigns under child benefit scandellEstonia government collapsesIllusion over Money coming downLegal action over £3 billion Missing fundsAmazon CEO to step down Jeff BezosGamestopEU Vaccine RowPeople reaching breaking pointProtests in Russia due to Nalvani jail termFarmer protests in IndiaProtests in TurkeyProtests over amazon warehouses in FranceProtests in NetherlandsBreakthroughsBoris Johnson announces breakthrough on Astrozenica vaccineElon Musk speaking out about decentralised currencyMiddle eastUS Iran tensions mountingA lot of concern about war under bidenAmericaBiden inauguratedMoving forward Trump’s legal defence.Florida governor to penalise big techAlarms sounding over democrat voter registrationFor more on An check out her bioAn is a Magi walk-in from the multi-verse. She stepped into this existence to relieve another soul, known as Jesse. She continues to use the human name for the body of Jesse An Nichols George; but goes by the name An. Jesse and An are part of the same Magi team; which work to assist people in living compassionately, wisely, and harmoniously. Their work helps people to be conscious of their wholeness, and how they are existing.Through the human vehicle Jesse and An have created 7 books on their own, with an 8th one to be released in the Fall of 2020. Jesse was also a collaborator on the International multiple times Best Seller in multiple categories “Embraced by the Divine: The Emerging Woman’s Gateway To Power, Passion, and Purpose”. Jesse hosted her own international radio show The Code Connection for 5 years, and created the Genesis Clearing Statement.An focuses on carrying out The Code Journey work by producing a new edition each year, to guide people in how to maneuver life on Earth. As a Coding Interpreter she helps people understand the flow of their energy in this world, and how to bring that into Divine Alignment.You can also check out her latest book here.Jesse An Nicolas George Code InterpreterSpiritual Nourishment network