Very Important Instructions For All American Patriots By Juan O'Savin - Letter To The Supreme Court

This very important instructional video explains how you can get involved as a patriot to do your part in helping the good fight for making positive changes in our country, The united States Of America.

Juan O'Savin gives you the reasons and the step by step instructions on what to do and it's so easy that anyone can do it, so there should be no excuses for not doing it especially if you actually care about your country and your fellow Americans and for all of our freedoms which will be lost if "We The People" do not take the necessary actions. Following the instructions in this video is one of those actions that you and others can take. So please do your part as a patriot.

Written below are some of the instructions from the video for you to refer to along with a link for easy access to the preformatted letter as mentioned in the video. Please share this and explain to others why this is important for them to do as well. Show them the previous video on my channel titled "How The Brunson Case Could Cause A Major Change Of The U.S. Government For A Better America" so that they are informed why following this instructional video is very important.

Basic instructions listed below...

1. Get two envelopes, two forever stamps and two pieces of writing paper.

2. On each piece of paper write --- Attention: 9 Supreme Court Justices.

Express your support for Brunson in the case of Brunson vs Alma S Adams et al

Case # 22-380.

Sign your name and date it. However you can write more and express your reasons for supporting the Brunson case if you wish. Then mail your two letters. One letter is mailed to the Supreme court and one letter you will mail to the Brunson brothers. It’s as simple as that.

Here’s a link to a template letter for the Supreme court that you can personalize and print:

https://bit.ly/brunson-22-380

3. You should now have either 2 handwritten copies, 2 printed copies or one of each type as you may prefer.

4. One copy goes into a stamped envelope addressed to: Supreme Court of the United States, 1 First Street, NE, Washington, DC 20543.

5. One copy goes into a stamped envelope addressed to: Loy & Raland Brunson, 4287 South Harrison Blvd., Apt. 132, Ogden, Utah 84403. They are counting your letters so they will know how many the court will receive. Please add $1 dollar or more to say thanks to the Brunson brothers for all of their hard work and time putting this very important case together. I do suggest you get a piece of aluminum foil to fold over and cover any cash you mail to help prevent theft in the postal system. Otherwise you can use FedEx with one of their cardboard envelopes that will hide any cash inside and this will also allow you to track your letter to the Brunson brothers.

6. This is URGENT as the case is slated for JANUARY 6th. So please mail your letters today!

7. Please share this with friends & family and anyone else that loves America and freedom.

Short link to this video --- https://bit.ly/107-court-letter-instruction

Thank you