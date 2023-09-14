Create New Account
Yale Professor Emeritus Dr. Harvey Risch: Rise in Aggressive 'Turbo Cancers'–And Especially Among Younger People
Published a day ago

"Cancer is something that the body normally fights off…[but] if you damage the immune system in a way that limits the ability to recognize or to disable newly growing deranged cancer cells, then that opens the door to them multiplying to the point where it's beyond the immune system to cope. And that's the mechanism I think that's the most likely here. We know that the COVID vaccines have done various degrees of damage to the immune system in a fraction of people who've taken them."

Source @Real World News

Keywords
dr harvey rischcovid vaxxturbo cancersdamaged immunity

