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Smoke - The Wizard of Woke (produced by Vavilon)
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4 views • December 15, 2019
I do not own the rights to the music or image featured on this video. All rights belong to their respective owners.
Major thanks to Vavilon for a great beat!
With how bad things have started to get lately I finally realize I need to swallow my pride and be willing to accept help from others. Anyone that wants to donate to help with my music or just to help out with the struggle, you can do so here. paypal.me/SmokeConsciousHipHop
Lyrics written and performed by Seth Davis.
Major thanks to Vavilon for a great beat!
With how bad things have started to get lately I finally realize I need to swallow my pride and be willing to accept help from others. Anyone that wants to donate to help with my music or just to help out with the struggle, you can do so here. paypal.me/SmokeConsciousHipHop
Lyrics written and performed by Seth Davis.
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