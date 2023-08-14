https://gettr.com/post/p2o4n391146

8/12/2023 【Miles Insight】Brother Changdao: It is very likely that Xi Jinping will attack Taiwan before the U.S. presidential election in November 2024. Xi doesn’t care about sacrificing the lives of Chinese Lao Baixing. The recent U.S. delivery of military strategic supplies to Taiwan indicates that the U.S. government should have received such intelligence and is preparing to defend Taiwan by force.

#Taiwan #NFSC #TakedowntheCCP





8/12/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：习近平在美国2024年11月总统大选前应该会攻打台湾，而且他根本不在乎牺牲中国老百姓的性命。美国最近向台湾输送了军事战略物资说明了美国政府应该已经得到了这样的情报，并为武力护台做准备。

#台湾 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共





