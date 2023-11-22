Former Obama adviser Stuart Seldowitz told a halal vendor that 4,000 Palestinian children killed "is not enough"

When the video went viral he said: “It is quite possible that it's me. I mean, I've not seen the video, but I believe it's probably me. I regret the whole thing happened and I'm sorry. But you know, in the heat of the moment, I said things that probably I shouldn't have said.”

Adding there are 3 separate videos with this despicable man talking to this vender. Each one he is wearing different clothes, different days. I'm only posting one. The following is about those videos.

"What do you speak? You speak Arabic, the language of the Quran, the holy Quran that some people use as a toilet. What do you think of that, people who used the Quran as a toilet? Does it bother you?" Seldowitz asks mockingly.

"That’s why you're selling food in a food cart, because you’re ignorant. But you should learn English. It’ll help you when they deport you back to Egypt and then the Mukhabarat wants to interview you.”

In another video, he harasses the same vendor but is interrupted by a bystander who tells him to leave, saying "It's not right; you are harassing."

Seldowitz served as the acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate under the Obama administration. (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/93103) He also worked as a senior political officer in the State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs.

Earlier Tuesday, Gotham Government Relations, a lobbying firm based in Washington, D.C., announced that it has severed ties with Seldowitz after the videos surfaced.

Former Obama administration adviser Stuart Seldowitz was taken into police custody Wednesday after a confrontation at a halal cart in Manhattan was caught on camera, police say.

Stuart Seldowitz lives around the corner from the halal cart. Several videos captured the former diplomat harassing the vendor about his Egyptian roots and Islamic faith.