China – this system of government – a threat to all of us
Did you know that Mao Tse-tung came to power with the help of the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers and the secret organization Skull & Bones? That the rise of China, from a completely impoverished agrarian state to a global leader, was a social experiment that cost the lives of 80 million people due to its brutality? However, WEF founder Klaus Schwab praises the “achievements” of the communist party. Current developments also indicate that the social system created by Mao is being transferred to the whole world.

www.kla.tv/27163

Keywords
politicsnwosurveillancefreemason-en

