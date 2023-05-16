Revelation | Pt. 29- The Millennial Kingdom | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

3 Views On Kingdom Reign 1. Amillennial = No Millennial (1000 yrs symbolic of Church Age) | Satan is currently bound | Allegorical Interpretation 2. Postmillennial = Christ Returns After Millenium | Great Harvest Leads To Return Of Christ 3. Premillennial = Christ Returns After Tribulation | Return Mark The Start Of The Millenium Revelation 20:1-7 Chapter 20 is full of visions | "then I saw" (5x) Revelation 20:1 says, "And I saw an angel coming down out of heaven, having the key to the Abyss and holding in his hand a great chain." Once again we see that angels play a major role in the Plan of God This particular Angel has been given great authority Abyss or Bottomless Pit = Same (Abusos) Abyss = 9x in the Bible 8x in Revelation 1x in Luke Luke 8:31 demon named Legion begs Jesus not be cast into the Abyss because that's where the really bad demons are Jude 6 2 Peter 2:4 Notice the Angel is the boss here, not Satan Revelation 20:2 Dragon = Powerful Serpent = Deceiver Devil = Accuser Satan = Adversary Revelation 20:2-3 Devil is cast into the Abyss for 1000 years Revelation 20:7 Deja Vu - Why? Revelation 20:1-7 Thrones - Who is the "they"? Believers 1 Corinthians 6:2-3 John identifiesRe 2 groups 1st Group = Believers who died or were raptured before the Tribulation 2nd Group - Believers who were killed during the Tribulation These 2 Groups will rule and reign with Christ for 1000 years Revelation 20:5-6 Rest of the Dead = Unsaved Dead They will be judged after the 1000 years Great White Throne Judgement = Second Death (Lake of Fire) We will be priests during the 1000 years Priest stood between God & Men Represented God to Man & Man to God We will represent God to the people of the earth Who? The survivors of the Tribulation period Those who survive the Tribulation period (prepper here in the backwoods of OK) Life will continue for them on this earth; work, school and etc... Jesus comes back to rule the nations with an iron rod There will be no more political powers or presidents 1 King for 1000 years Saints are ruling and reigning with Him Revelationd oesn't tell us much about the Millennial Kingdom But the Old Testament gives us vivid details The Millennial Kingdom 1. The Millennial Kingdom's duration is 1000 years (Rev 20:1-7) 2. Satan is bound for 1000 years (Rev 20:1-3) 3. Jesus rules w/the Saints from Jerusalem (Mat 25:31-41) Matthew 25:31-41 This is the Judgement Seat of Christ not the Great White Throne Judgement 4. 1000 years of Peace & Joy (Is 2:1-5) Isaiah 2:1-5 There will be no more war Animals will be tamed Isaiah 11:1-10 5. Israel Restored & Longevity Restored (Is 65:19-25) Isaiah 65:19-25 says, "I will rejoice over Jerusalem and take delight in my people; the sound of weeping and of crying will be heard in it no more. 20 “Never again will there be in it an infant who lives but a few days, or an old man who does not live out his years; the one who dies at a hundred will be thought a mere child; the one who fails to reach[a] a hundred will be considered accursed. 21 They will build houses and dwell in them; they will plant vineyards and eat their fruit. 22 No longer will they build houses and others live in them, or plant and others eat. For as the days of a tree, so will be the days of my people; my chosen ones will long enjoy the work of their hands. 23 They will not labor in vain, nor will they bear children doomed to misfortune; for they will be a people blessed by the Lord, they and their descendants with them. 24 Before they call I will answer; while they are still speaking I will hear. 25 The wolf and the lamb will feed together, and the lion will eat straw like the ox, and dust will be the serpent’s food. They will neither harm nor destroy on all my holy mountain, "says the Lord.

