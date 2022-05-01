© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hokuto no Ken 3 - Shin Seiki Souzou: Seiken Retsuden (1989, NES)
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • May 01, 2022
Hokuto no Ken 3 - Shin Seiki Souzou: Seiken Retsuden (roughly "Fist of the North Star 3 - Creation of the New Century: Chronicles of the Amazing Fist") is a JRPG developed by Bear's Inc. and published by Toei Animation.
The game is based on the manga Hokuto no Ken (known as "Fist of the North Star" internationally). It follows the story of the manga from the beginning to certain point. Despite the number in the title, it doesn't continue Toei's first two Hokuto no Ken games, which belong to different genres and do not cover the same part of the story.
You control Kenshiro at the beinning of the game, but other characters from the manga, like Bat and Rin will join your party. Battles are turn-based, encounters are random. Different places are not connected via an overworld map. Instead, you have a "go to" command to change location.
The game is based on the manga Hokuto no Ken (known as "Fist of the North Star" internationally). It follows the story of the manga from the beginning to certain point. Despite the number in the title, it doesn't continue Toei's first two Hokuto no Ken games, which belong to different genres and do not cover the same part of the story.
You control Kenshiro at the beinning of the game, but other characters from the manga, like Bat and Rin will join your party. Battles are turn-based, encounters are random. Different places are not connected via an overworld map. Instead, you have a "go to" command to change location.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.