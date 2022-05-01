Hokuto no Ken 3 - Shin Seiki Souzou: Seiken Retsuden (1989, NES)

Hokuto no Ken 3 - Shin Seiki Souzou: Seiken Retsuden (roughly "Fist of the North Star 3 - Creation of the New Century: Chronicles of the Amazing Fist") is a JRPG developed by Bear's Inc. and published by Toei Animation.

The game is based on the manga Hokuto no Ken (known as "Fist of the North Star" internationally). It follows the story of the manga from the beginning to certain point. Despite the number in the title, it doesn't continue Toei's first two Hokuto no Ken games, which belong to different genres and do not cover the same part of the story.

You control Kenshiro at the beinning of the game, but other characters from the manga, like Bat and Rin will join your party. Battles are turn-based, encounters are random. Different places are not connected via an overworld map. Instead, you have a "go to" command to change location.