Part 2 - Dr. David Hawkins - Masters of Consciousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Pt. 1: https://youtu.be/b7k1dxdv10g
In this part, Dr. Hawkins talks about his "Map of Consciousness," as presented in his popular book Power vs. Force. Look for Alan Steinfeld's new book Making Contact: https://www.amazon.com/b?node=19419898011&ref=ae_ilm_stfrt&pd_rd_w=LSyIg&content-id=amzn1.sym.9a68f54b-aa7c-4cca-b114-982b46c3bba3&pf_rd_p=9a68f54b-aa7c-4cca-b114-982b46c3bba3&pf_rd_r=BM109KWMS0K6RZDDVJWC&pd_rd_wg=YMcWW&pd_rd_r=5b4c8e52-ad5d-4748-8fa5-7896e9c97e93
The "Map of Consciousness" incorporates quantum physics and nonlinear dynamics, thereby confirming the classical "stages" of spiritual evolution found in the world’s sacred literature as actual "attractor fields. Subscribe to NewRealities for the latest in Consciousness and Spirituality: https://www.youtube.com/user/NewRealities
Show less