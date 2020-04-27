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GEORGE KAVASSILAS ~ "Galactic Space Family vs. Alien Overlords & The God Program" [Age Of Truth TV]
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49 views • April 27, 2020
An extraordinarily thought-provoking, controversial and almost mind-expanding interview with Australian Motivational Truth Speaker, Author, Lecturer, Alien abductee and contactee GEORGE KAVASSILAS, by AGE OF TRUTH TV.
GEORGE KAVASSILAS will take you on a journey into your inner core and way beyond the general perception and understanding of what this world really is. The Earth, the galaxy, the universe, the multiverse and infinite parallel dimensions, Extra-Terrestrial and Inter-dimensional life on other planets and dimensions vibrating on higher frequencies than our known 3-dimensional reality.
WHAT IS REAL AND WHAT IS NOT? How have we been deceived by the system and by religions on Planet Earth? George Kavassilas claims to be a multiple alien abductee and contactee, with a direct connection to information about our reality and the "unknown". He has been in the presence of different alien lifeforms and has worked as a motivational speaker and spiritual teacher at conferences and seminars all over the world for the last couple of decades.
In this MIND-BLOWING 2 hour 47 min. interview with Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander, George Kavassilas will cover many fascinating topics such as:
- Who are we REALLY?
- Alien, Extra-Teresstrial and Inter-dimensional existence on Planet
Earth, in the universe, the multiverse and in other dimensions.
- WHAT IS GOD? Who is GOD? The "fake" religions and the God
program. Religious and New Age deception?
- True spiritual understanding. Law of attraction vs. Lore of attraction.
- The Inter-dimensional deceivers! DEMONS, ARCHONS, JINNS.
- DEATH! The perception and reincarnation soul trap? White light
heavenly LIE? True or false? Can YOU decide your destiny?
- The global power structure.
- Who are The Council Of Seven?
- Is Freedom Of Speech in jeopardy? David Icke censored in Australia.
- Mind Control programming and The Illuminati.
- WHERE CAN WE GO FROM HERE? How can you become free of
fear?
..................that and many other topics is covered in this interview with Age Of Truth TV. Interview on March 8, 2019, filmed at AOT TV studios in Copenhagen, Denmark & via ZOOM to the Gold Coast in Australia.
For more on GEORGE KAVASSILAS visit his website:
http://www.weareinfinite.love
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
GEORGE KAVASSILAS will take you on a journey into your inner core and way beyond the general perception and understanding of what this world really is. The Earth, the galaxy, the universe, the multiverse and infinite parallel dimensions, Extra-Terrestrial and Inter-dimensional life on other planets and dimensions vibrating on higher frequencies than our known 3-dimensional reality.
WHAT IS REAL AND WHAT IS NOT? How have we been deceived by the system and by religions on Planet Earth? George Kavassilas claims to be a multiple alien abductee and contactee, with a direct connection to information about our reality and the "unknown". He has been in the presence of different alien lifeforms and has worked as a motivational speaker and spiritual teacher at conferences and seminars all over the world for the last couple of decades.
In this MIND-BLOWING 2 hour 47 min. interview with Age Of Truth TV presenter Lucas Alexander, George Kavassilas will cover many fascinating topics such as:
- Who are we REALLY?
- Alien, Extra-Teresstrial and Inter-dimensional existence on Planet
Earth, in the universe, the multiverse and in other dimensions.
- WHAT IS GOD? Who is GOD? The "fake" religions and the God
program. Religious and New Age deception?
- True spiritual understanding. Law of attraction vs. Lore of attraction.
- The Inter-dimensional deceivers! DEMONS, ARCHONS, JINNS.
- DEATH! The perception and reincarnation soul trap? White light
heavenly LIE? True or false? Can YOU decide your destiny?
- The global power structure.
- Who are The Council Of Seven?
- Is Freedom Of Speech in jeopardy? David Icke censored in Australia.
- Mind Control programming and The Illuminati.
- WHERE CAN WE GO FROM HERE? How can you become free of
fear?
..................that and many other topics is covered in this interview with Age Of Truth TV. Interview on March 8, 2019, filmed at AOT TV studios in Copenhagen, Denmark & via ZOOM to the Gold Coast in Australia.
For more on GEORGE KAVASSILAS visit his website:
http://www.weareinfinite.love
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
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