BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Wickedness of Jezebel and the Sovereignty of God
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 8 months ago

In this devotion, the speaker thanks God for the opportunity to share His word and acknowledges the partnership of the audience in spreading the gospel. Reflecting on their identity as a 'child of the king,' the speaker delves into the biblical account of Jezebel's malicious actions to secure Naboth's vineyard for her husband, King Ahab. Through Jezebel's deceitful and wicked maneuvers, including forgery, false accusations, and unjust execution of Naboth, the devotion draws attention to the themes of covetousness, sin, and the ultimate sovereignty of God. The episode concludes with a solemn reminder that God's presence and judgment are ever-present, even when it seems wicked individuals have gotten away with their actions.


🔔 Subscribe for more inspiring videos: www.youtube.com/@gnbcsxm


00:00 Introduction and Gratitude

00:28 Personal Testimony: From Outcast to Child of the King

01:12 The Story of Jezebel and Naboth

02:02 Jezebel's Sinful Plan Unfolds

03:13 The False Accusations Against Naboth

04:08 The Execution of Naboth

04:19 Reflection on Jezebel's Wickedness

10:50 The Aftermath and God's Sovereignty

11:51 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
murdercoolcrazywickedenvyjezebelnabothcovetoussezy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy