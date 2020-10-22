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EXCLUSIVE: Here's proof that Joe Biden's family OWNED SLAVES
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19 views • October 22, 2020
The left has been pushing “cancel culture” onto Americans for years now. But, for some reason, cancel culture only cancels those of us on the right…which is why people like Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel can either use or make fun of blackface and still live to tell the tale. So, in the name of fairness, it only makes sense to point out the blatant racism that occurred in the Biden family generations ago, right? Because a new report from a famous, well-known genealogy organization shows that Joe Biden’s family owned slaves. It kind of puts Biden’s connections with segregationists and his blatantly racist comments in a whole new light, doesn’t it?
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