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Billions of people have rejected Christianity because of the Old Testament - Why?
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53 views • March 30, 2022
What's the true cost of stapling the alien writings of the Hebrew Torah and its carnal deity onto our Christian bible? Even mainstream pastors are beginning to recognize the problem while using words like 'unhitch' when discussing it. In today's episode we look at how we got here and why so many denominations are failing.
https://www.pewforum.org/2019/10/17/in-u-s-decline-of-christianity-continues-at-rapid-pace
https://friendlyatheist.patheos.com/2021/09/16/survey-90-of-atheists-have-been-vaccinated-but-only-57-of-white-evangelicals
The Very First Bible free download page in all languages:
https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible
FBN FirstNews:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html
FBN Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/firstbiblenetwork
Marcionite Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
https://www.pewforum.org/2019/10/17/in-u-s-decline-of-christianity-continues-at-rapid-pace
https://friendlyatheist.patheos.com/2021/09/16/survey-90-of-atheists-have-been-vaccinated-but-only-57-of-white-evangelicals
The Very First Bible free download page in all languages:
https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible
FBN FirstNews:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html
FBN Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/firstbiblenetwork
Marcionite Church:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
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