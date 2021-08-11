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IMPORTANT ALERT: Turn Off Your Mobile Phone On Wednesday August 11th And Here's Why!!
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2579 views • August 11, 2021
Adam of Marfoogle News reports on why you should probably have your mobile phone turned off this Wednesday August 11th to avoid a "pushed" install of spyware software from the (FEMA) government during a WEA or Wireless Emergency Alert also known as the EAS (Emergency Alert System) or EBS test of the Emergency Broadcast System which is all part of IPAWS or the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System. I do not know if this is actually true or if it will happen or not (A forced spyware install) but it is probably wise to assume it's true for now. I do suggest that you not only turn your phone off but to also wrap it up snugly in aluminum foil like you would do for a sandwich which will prevent any signals from accessing your phone. After this supposed event has passed then use your phone as normal.
Alternate video report from a different source: https://bit.ly/3s5duxc
FYI: I do not know if this would effect tablets or other devises so use your own judgment for that. The test is supposed to occur at 2:20pm EST or 11:20am PST and last for 30 minutes.
Alternate video report from a different source: https://bit.ly/3s5duxc
FYI: I do not know if this would effect tablets or other devises so use your own judgment for that. The test is supposed to occur at 2:20pm EST or 11:20am PST and last for 30 minutes.
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