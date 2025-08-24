It’s hard to believe I’m finally home’: Russian soldiers make emotional homecoming

Released Russian prisoners of war said they still can't believe they've finally made it back to their homeland.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that 146 servicemen had been returned from territory controlled by Ukraine.

WSJ: Pentagon Has Quietly Blocked Ukraine’s Long-Range Missile Strikes on Russia

Since spring, the Pentagon has blocked Ukraine from using U.S.-made long-range ATACMS missiles to strike inside Russia. Each launch requires high-level approval—none have been granted.

The same restrictions apply to UK-supplied Storm Shadows that rely on U.S. intel. Trump’s policy reversed Biden’s 2024 decision allowing such strikes.

The decision stems from a review mechanism developed by Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has final authority.

⚠️ This week, the U.S. approved sale of 3,350 ERAM cruise missiles (range: 150–280 miles), mostly paid for by Europe. These, too, require Pentagon clearance.

🦩 Zelensky says Ukraine is developing its own long-range “Flamingo” missile.

Source. (https://www.wsj.com/politics/national-security/pentagon-has-quietly-blocked-ukraines-long-range-missile-strikes-on-russia-432a12e1?mod=hp_lead_pos1)

Adding: (More details) The Trump administration has approved the sale of 3,350 ERAM cruise missiles to Ukraine, set to arrive within six weeks.

➡️Range: 150–280 miles (241–450 km)

❔Each use requires Pentagon approval

💲Total value: $850M

💲Majority of costs covered by European allies

💥Package includes additional unspecified items

⚡️ Rybar recently reported (https://t.me/CIG_telegram/62810) that Russia is preparing to export Geran long-range drones to Latin America, potentially shifting regional power balances.

Meanwhile, our sources confirm Russia is recruiting about 100 foreign specialists to operate Geran drones within the Interbrigade project, targeting countries like France, Germany, Serbia, Spain, Peru, and Hungary. Salaries and support packages are reportedly competitive.

If this recruitment succeeds, these operators could return home with combat experience—similar to Colombian fighters returning from Ukraine—potentially influencing other conflict zones and altering global power dynamics.

