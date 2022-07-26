Wheat Bread: God's Famine Food 07/26/2022

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Our Wheat is not your typical Hard Wheat, it's an industry staple with premium nutrients and high protein. Each harvest is tested and tried, triple washed and non-GMO. It taste delicious! At Joseph's Kitchen we believe in only the very best for you and your family. Let's take a look today why whole-wheat bread is nutritious for you - with Stan Johnson.
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