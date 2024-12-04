BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Faith, Courage, and Gideon: Lessons from the Bible
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
19 views • 4 months ago

Join us as we explore the courageous faith of Gideon, a hero from the Bible. We learn how Gideon built an altar to God and the importance of prayer, worship, and loyalty. Discover how true faith can change the world, and be inspired to strengthen your own faith journey today.

00:00 Opening Psalm and Invocation
01:04 Song of Faith and Guidance
01:56 Introduction to Heroes of Faith
02:40 Gideon's Courageous Faith
03:06 Building the Altar of the Lord
04:47 Call to Stand Against Sin
06:45 Faith in Action and Historical Examples
10:26 Encouragement and Prayer
11:25 Final Blessing and Farewell

Keywords
holy spiritcouragefaithspiritual warfareencouragementchristian livinggideonfalse worshipprayer and worshipbiblical lessonschurch communitygod promisesgod guidancepsalmist praisealtar of the lord
