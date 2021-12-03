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FULL SHOW: WE THE PEOPLE Are The Only Sure Way To Avoid A Totalitarian Takeover
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670 views • December 03, 2021
WE have to unite. WE have to make a difference in our own circles. Keep challenging, keep fighting, keep supporting each other, exposing lies and interjecting truth. One person at a time. See all the grassroots efforts being made and be inspired to make a difference in your own community. Features interviews with Texas gubernatorial candidate, Allen West, Lt. Governor candidate, Trayce Bradford, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., founder of the 1776 project, Sergio Rodriguez, and the Health Ranger, Mike Adams.
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