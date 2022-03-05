© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Guitar Lesson For Beginners
Follow
1
Share
Report
71 views • March 05, 2022
📍 Want to play guitar but have ZERO idea of how or where to start? This is the exact same lesson I have used at my local guitar school for years to quickly get the student up and playing QUICKLY.
Too many times teachers bore their students to death with a lesson on the parts of the guitar or start you too far along and you end up getting lost and confused.
After your first guitar lesson for absolute beginners, you'll be pointed in the right direction for rock solid technique that you will use for the rest of your guitar playing life and begin to develop the coordination the right way so you can play any song you want.
How to read guitar tab
How to hold he guitar pick
How to hold the guitar
How to begin to develop coordination & finger strength
*** Be sure to check out our other beginner videos in our FREE beginner guitar course
Want to skip the struggle and save years wandering around online trying to learn guitar? Check out our premium content - tested for over 10yrs at my local guitar school. 🎸 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲 https://slcguitar.com/online-guitar-courses/
➖➖➖
📢 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐋𝐂 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫
▶ Instagram: https://rebrand.ly/SLCGuitarIG
▶ Facebook: https://rebrand.ly/SLCGuitarFB
▶ Youtube: https://rebrand.ly/SLCGuitarYT
➖➖➖
⭐ Rated 4.7 out of 5 - https://rebrand.ly/SLCGuitarGoogleRev...
👉 Check out SLC Guitar Student progress from Day 1 - https://rebrand.ly/SLCStudents
👏 Don’t believe us? See what our students say - https://rebrand.ly/SLCReviews
➖➖➖
Website - https://www.slcguitar.com/
#FirstGuitarLesson #BeginnerGuitarLesson #HowToReadGuitarTabs #howToHoldtheGuitar #ElectricGuitarLesson #AcousticGuitarLessons #GuitarLessonsForAdults
Too many times teachers bore their students to death with a lesson on the parts of the guitar or start you too far along and you end up getting lost and confused.
After your first guitar lesson for absolute beginners, you'll be pointed in the right direction for rock solid technique that you will use for the rest of your guitar playing life and begin to develop the coordination the right way so you can play any song you want.
How to read guitar tab
How to hold he guitar pick
How to hold the guitar
How to begin to develop coordination & finger strength
*** Be sure to check out our other beginner videos in our FREE beginner guitar course
Want to skip the struggle and save years wandering around online trying to learn guitar? Check out our premium content - tested for over 10yrs at my local guitar school. 🎸 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲 https://slcguitar.com/online-guitar-courses/
➖➖➖
📢 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐋𝐂 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫
▶ Instagram: https://rebrand.ly/SLCGuitarIG
▶ Facebook: https://rebrand.ly/SLCGuitarFB
▶ Youtube: https://rebrand.ly/SLCGuitarYT
➖➖➖
⭐ Rated 4.7 out of 5 - https://rebrand.ly/SLCGuitarGoogleRev...
👉 Check out SLC Guitar Student progress from Day 1 - https://rebrand.ly/SLCStudents
👏 Don’t believe us? See what our students say - https://rebrand.ly/SLCReviews
➖➖➖
Website - https://www.slcguitar.com/
#FirstGuitarLesson #BeginnerGuitarLesson #HowToReadGuitarTabs #howToHoldtheGuitar #ElectricGuitarLesson #AcousticGuitarLessons #GuitarLessonsForAdults
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.