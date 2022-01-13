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FULL SHOW: It’s Now Admitted: COVID Vaccines And Boosters Are Detrimental To Your Health
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160 views • January 13, 2022
The corrupt media and medical industrial complex can’t hide from it anymore. Tens of thousands are dying from the vaccine, and not only does it offer no protection from covid for anyone, it is actually more of a health detriment. The insanity of men competing in women’s sports is finally coming to a head as female swimmers are speaking out against the men who are now rewriting the record books swimming as women. Evelyn Rae joins from Australia with an update on the tyranny there and on the status of Novak Djokovic competing in the Australian Open. Alex Stein pulled one of the greatest political pranks of all time, pretending to be a pro vaccine dancing nurse at the Dallas City Council that fooled both the left and the right, he joins Owen to discuss this.
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