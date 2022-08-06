Realty Prepping Pre-Episode, Using 1st Battery Chainsaw

Hey Mike Adams, Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson ... someone ... I was a production assistant on “The Woman” sequel to the a minor cult classic horror film, “The Offspring” & after was traveling by bus from the outback of Vermont, New Hampshire, & Maine every weekend w/ my battery construction tools to build sets & do video camera work with NYC film students in exchange for acting scenes in my horrifically bad writing screenplays that were my therapy for being chewed up, & spit out by my DoD Monsanto Chinese Spy Child Trafficking Pedophile Father & the Entire Deep State.

My writing sucked because too much dialog. With videos ... show imagery & don’t tell the viewer what to think ... or do ...

So, I am in the process of inviting a late teen to early 20 something reality TV poorly paid, to no pay “Will Work in Outback for Food” crew who have to adopt the Conservative Patriot Reality just to make it day to day ... which will be the actual scenario will all of New York City will look like the fictional movie w/ Kurt Russell “Escape from New York”.

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick More video: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Db53P0QqcpED/