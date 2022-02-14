STATES OF EMERGENCY

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/emergency/
As we enter the Age of Biosecurity, we find ourselves living in a state of emergency. But what does this actually mean? And what does it imply about our way forward? Find out more about this vital topic on this week's edition of The Corbett Report podcast.