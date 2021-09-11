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On 9/11 George Bush Compares Jan 6 Protesters to Islamic Terrorists!
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193 views • September 11, 2021
Former President George W. Bush delivered remarks on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack. Bush Compared the Jan 6th DC protesters to the 9/11/2001 Islamic Terrorists that flew planes into the Twin Towers. He said, “They are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our duty to confront them.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/children-foul-spirit-george-bush-compares-domestic-extremists-islamic-terrorists-9-11-speech-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/children-foul-spirit-george-bush-compares-domestic-extremists-islamic-terrorists-9-11-speech-video/
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