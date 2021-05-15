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Escaping a System That Traps You in Bureaucracy
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30 views • May 15, 2021
The system is designed so that you never even try to get ahead. Instead, you are bogged down with bureaucracy. This is the Kafka-esque experience.
But in The Trial, Kafka also hints at a few ways to get around the system. Using this method to avoid bureaucracy also helps fight back and bring down an unjust system.
Let it be your gift to future generations.
Article: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/escaping-a-system-that-traps-you-in-bureaucracy/
Join my email list so we never get disconnected if Youtube decides to banish me: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
But in The Trial, Kafka also hints at a few ways to get around the system. Using this method to avoid bureaucracy also helps fight back and bring down an unjust system.
Let it be your gift to future generations.
Article: https://www.thedailybell.com/all-articles/news-analysis/escaping-a-system-that-traps-you-in-bureaucracy/
Join my email list so we never get disconnected if Youtube decides to banish me: https://www.thedailybell.com/welcome-to-the-daily-bell/
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