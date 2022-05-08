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‘Rolling Thunder’ convoy protest in Ottawa
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50 views • May 08, 2022
RT.
About 500 motorcyclists descended on Parliament Hill in the Canadian capital to rally against the government. According to local police, officers were deployed to disperse the crowd at Rideau and Sussex, with several people arrested on Rideau Street.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v131oin-rolling-thunder-convoy-protest-in-ottawa.html
About 500 motorcyclists descended on Parliament Hill in the Canadian capital to rally against the government. According to local police, officers were deployed to disperse the crowd at Rideau and Sussex, with several people arrested on Rideau Street.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v131oin-rolling-thunder-convoy-protest-in-ottawa.html
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