Constant Optimism Subliminal (With Affirmations)

I hope you enjoy this subliminal video with its affirmations/messages! Results vary between each person, and with subliminals in general to get their success, it requires belief, faith, consistency, and persistence. I don't like to give a set time frame on how long it will take to get results, since for each person listening, it will be different. It can be instant or take a bit of time. Again this this depends on the subconscious mind of every person, and how their mind works to create the results processed from the subliminal affirmations.



The advice I will give is to practice meditation (Mindfulness), clear any limiting subconscious beliefs or perceptions on yourself, and practice the art of surrendering/letting go of the outcome to the universe, (or whatever God,Source, Infinity, and/or Creator you believe in). Finally the key is to live in the results you wish, as if it is already here now. (Make believe/Act as if/Become/Being/Just Be/Intend). From experience, this has sped up my results with subliminals much quicker. These will help you immensely to get the best results from the subliminals you use.



Bless you have have a wonderful day! ^.^



Constant Optimism Subliminal Affirmations



I am always positive.

I always think positive thoughts.

I am constantly positive.

I expect the best.

I always choose to be positive.

I receive the best.

I know I am always positive.

I always have constant optimism.

I am a optimistic thinker.

I am a positive thinker.

I choose to be positive.

I choose to be positive at all times.

There is a positive in every experience and event.



I only think of the good.

I choose to be positive always.

I see the best in everything.

I expect the best and I receive the best.

I only see the best in everything.

Only the good comes into my life.

I only receive the best.

Only the good comes to me.

I see everything in a positive light.

I always create my own positive experiences

I create the best outcomes for myself.

My optimism is eternal.





I can find happiness in any situation.

I find happiness in the present moment.

I see the advantage to everything.

I see the advantage to any experience.

My happiness is in the now.

There is always a positive outcome to any situation.

There is always a positive outcome to any event.

There is always a positive outcome to any experience.

What is the advantage in this situation?

What is the advantage in this event?

What is the advantage in this experience.

What positive meaning can I see from this?

What positive meaning can I see from this event?

What positive meaning can I see from this experience?

Happiness is in my present moment.

I love my life!

I love the present moment!

I love my life in the present moment!

I love my life in the present moment now!



Photo by Binti Malu from Pexels