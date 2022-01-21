BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kids Can Celebrate Jesus Daily With This Great Gift Idea From Brandon Janous
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
13 views • January 21, 2022
If you want to give your children a gift they can use throughout the year that draws them closer to Christ, this is a perfect option. Brandon Janous, VP of Partnerships at Fanbox and Faithbox, is working hard behind-the-scenes to help you instill the word of God in your children at any age. As a subscriber, you will get a monthly box filled with Biblical-based devotionals, books, and projects for your teen or crafts, Bible stories, and activities for your toddler. With parents wanting to teach their kids a world-view focused on Jesus, these subscription boxes will give you excellent tools to fulfill your parenting goals. Instead of just buying more electronics, entertainment, or clothing this Christmas, add this subscription box to the mix and witness your child grow in their Christian walk.


TAKEAWAYS

HelloBible is a monthly subscription box pointing your children to Christ

The excellent response HelloBible has received from parents and kids

Each box is loaded with Bible stories, activities, and craft projects galore

The Faith Box includes devotionals, books, and projects for your teen


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
What Is The HelloBible Box: https://youtu.be/iwt8Gg7oOgI
Get a HelloBible Box ($5 off using code TINA): https://bit.ly/HELLOBIBLECCM
Faith Box: https://faithbox.com/

🔗 CONNECT WITH BRANDON JANOUS
Website: https://www.hellobible.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hellobible.org/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hellobiblebox/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPpWNYL1mOVQy9OYkb5z2YQ

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour
Keywords
biblechristjesuschristmaskidschristiansbible storiesteenworldviewtoddlerdevotionalstina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showbrandon janouschildren celebratefanboxfaithboxtween
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
From Ukraine&#8217;s drone war to Mexico&#8217;s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

From Ukraine’s drone war to Mexico’s drug war: How cartels are importing battlefield terror

Lance D Johnson
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Rejects AI Extinction Claims

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Rejects AI Extinction Claims

Edison Reed
Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Grassroots resistance blocks $68 billion in AI data center projects during second quarter

Willow Tohi
EU-Backed Coalition Seeks Role in Global AI Governance as Major Powers Hold Back

EU-Backed Coalition Seeks Role in Global AI Governance as Major Powers Hold Back

Chase Codewell
The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

Mike Adams
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy