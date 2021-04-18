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Unvaccinated women seriously effected by vaccinated people.
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1903 views • April 18, 2021
This maybe the start of vaccinated people shedding mutated viruses as forecast by dozens of top doctors. Unvaccinated women are getting periods with excruciating pain in levels they have never experienced before, as well as menopausal women getting their periods, often multiple times in a month, women having miscarriages, bleeding heavily and shedding their uterus wall JUST BY BEING NEAR VACCINATED PEOPLE! Countless stories coming in about this so this is an unexplained phenomenon happening in areas where there are lots of vaccinated people.
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