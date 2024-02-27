TruNews is in Barcelona, Spain this week for the Mobile World Congress 2024. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, and Paul Benson are there along with two new members of the team, Alex Vomiero, and Beau Davidson. Today is the team's first full day at MWC24 and we will be here for the full week. The Mobile World Congress is an annual trade show dedicated to the mobile phone industry. Why is TruNews at this meeting? The New World Order has a nervous system, the phone industry is the nervous system of the New World Order. They can't build it without the phone system. We are here to keep you in the know of what's to come.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Paul Benson, Alex Vomiero, Beau Davidson. Airdate 02/27/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/feb-27-2024-mwc24-ai-powered-earth-computing





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf