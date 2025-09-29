BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
China has carried out a test flight of its new J-36 stealth fighter
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
China has carried out a test flight of its new J-36 stealth fighter — touted as the country’s next-generation, sixth-generation combat aircraft.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu’s party has secured 50.2% of the vote and is projected to maintain a majority in parliament after mandates are distributed.

Opposition parties collectively received 43.95%. These are preliminary figures released by the Central Election Commission after counting 100% of the ballots.

🐻 Imagine banning opposition parties, rigging the polls, blocking voters — and still barely managing to win.

