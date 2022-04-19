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THE BLACK SUPREMACIST EVERY WHITE SUPREMACIST HAS BEEN WAITING FOR
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67 views • April 19, 2022
There is right and there is wrong. “Right” requires no justification as it is the privilege of the righteous to be judged by their good works. In comparison, there is no rational justification for doing what is “wrong”, none. Those who attempt to do so do not walk a righteous path, but instead of acknowledging that their way is “wrong”, their solution is to remake the world in their image and then claim that their way is normal and therefore “right”. But altering our surrounding world into camouflage to hide one’s perversion only succeeds in metastasizing the cancer of evil even further, it doesn’t make what is “wrong” - right. Make no mistake, the technology may have changed, but this is the same war (GOOD vs. EVIL) that it’s always been and we all have a choice to make. There are no neutral position to be had in this fight - either we all win or we all lose. So make your choice.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/anti-racist-professor-ibram-x-kendi-republican-party-white-supremacy
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THE-BLACK-SUPREMACIST-EVERY-WHITE-SUPREMACIST-HAS-BEEN-WAITING-FOR-e1hcksm
https://www.theblaze.com/news/anti-racist-professor-ibram-x-kendi-republican-party-white-supremacy
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THE-BLACK-SUPREMACIST-EVERY-WHITE-SUPREMACIST-HAS-BEEN-WAITING-FOR-e1hcksm
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