BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE BLACK SUPREMACIST EVERY WHITE SUPREMACIST HAS BEEN WAITING FOR
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
33 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
67 views • April 19, 2022
There is right and there is wrong. “Right” requires no justification as it is the privilege of the righteous to be judged by their good works. In comparison, there is no rational justification for doing what is “wrong”, none. Those who attempt to do so do not walk a righteous path, but instead of acknowledging that their way is “wrong”, their solution is to remake the world in their image and then claim that their way is normal and therefore “right”. But altering our surrounding world into camouflage to hide one’s perversion only succeeds in metastasizing the cancer of evil even further, it doesn’t make what is “wrong” - right. Make no mistake, the technology may have changed, but this is the same war (GOOD vs. EVIL) that it’s always been and we all have a choice to make. There are no neutral position to be had in this fight - either we all win or we all lose. So make your choice.

https://www.theblaze.com/news/anti-racist-professor-ibram-x-kendi-republican-party-white-supremacy

ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THE-BLACK-SUPREMACIST-EVERY-WHITE-SUPREMACIST-HAS-BEEN-WAITING-FOR-e1hcksm
Keywords
blackrisingsupremacist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Trump calls AI doomsday warnings a “hoax” pushed by radical Democrats and China

Cassie B.
French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

French Prosecutors Identify New Suspected Epstein Recruiters, Say Probe Extends to New York and Riviera

Chase Codewell
Ohio Public Health Order Allows 21-to-25-Day Exclusion of Unvaccinated Students After Disease Cases

Ohio Public Health Order Allows 21-to-25-Day Exclusion of Unvaccinated Students After Disease Cases

Belle Carter
California Enacts 13 Bills Restricting Teens&#8217; Social Media and Chatbot Use

California Enacts 13 Bills Restricting Teens’ Social Media and Chatbot Use

Edison Reed
The 200-Year History of Vaccine Disasters That The Government Censors

The 200-Year History of Vaccine Disasters That The Government Censors

Morgan S. Verity
The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy