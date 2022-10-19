TCR 2022 - Episode 41

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Arnis Luks interviews Robert Klinck about current events and their political ramifications.
https://alethonews.com/2022/10/11/nato-once-lost-underwater-drone-under-nord-stream-gazprom-reminds/
https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/australia-considers-sending-trainers-to-help-ukraine-troops-20221011-p5bos0
https://detv.us/2022/10/10/us-ships-record-amounts-of-lng-to-eu-rt-us/
https://www.rt.com/news/564495-uk-plotted-crimea-bridge-attack/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/aug/29/cameron-british-attack-syria-mps
https://alor.org/Storage/navigation/Library6.htm
https://alor.org/Storage/navigation/Library1.htm
Causes of War CH Douglas Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw28HmmvNNs
Causes of War CH Douglas Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw28HmmvNNs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDyKdP7Wy-8Fgl3lCUFe2qg