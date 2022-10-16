After 20th National Congress of CCP, Xi’plomacy’ and Its Global Implications

https://gnews.org/articles/t53502223
Summary：10/15/2022 Jean-Pierre Cabestan: For the coming years after the 20th National Congress of CCP, Xi Jinping may be in all his position, but meanwhile he will face more headwinds and more challenges, both within China but also outside of China.
