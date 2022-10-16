After 20th National Congress of CCP, Xi’plomacy’ and Its Global Implications

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/t53502223
Summary：10/15/2022 Jean-Pierre Cabestan: For the coming years after the 20th National Congress of CCP, Xi Jinping may be in all his position, but meanwhile he will face more headwinds and more challenges, both within China but also outside of China.