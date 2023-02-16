Eric Peters: The Truth You’re Not Told About Electric Cars

Governments worldwide are aggressively implementing policies to phase out combustion engine cars and replace them with electric ones, claiming that carbon dioxide (CO2), the key greenhouse gas emitted by traditional cars, poses an existential threat to our planet. As unscientific as this fallacy is, the major car manufacturers and leftist "woke" posers are readily embracing it.

In this interview with The New American, automotive journalist Eric Peters provides a deep dive into numerous issues with electric cars, which, in the end, drastically restrict one’s freedom of movement. Another serious factor to consider is that the mining of metals and minerals needed for E.V. batteries has a well-documented negative environmental impact on local ecosystems. While this fact alone undermines the "noble" idea behind the E.V.s., there’s more. Often, child labor is employed in the mining industry in African countries such as the Congo. Those well-to-dos driving the E.V.s to virtue signal while ignoring the above are hypocrites, opined Mr. Peters.

