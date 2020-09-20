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The Technocratic Tyranny of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
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34 views • September 20, 2020
The cashless agenda is hundreds of years old. Although billed as a logical development of a modern, sophisticated society, it is no more than a mask concealing something insidious and altogether horrible.
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