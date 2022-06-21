HSP (Highly Sensitive People), Banned on YouTube.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Goodbye YouTube! After YouTube gave me yet another ban for this video it's time to find a free speech platform!
Eric von Essex Website: http://fockhamhallradio.com/
Eric von Essex late father's controversial website: http://www.warveteran.co.uk
To help finance Eric's work why not buy him a cup of coffee! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ericvonessex