💥🇱🇧 Israeli strikes continue across Lebanon.

Adding:

Israeli Army Radio:

The army announces the recruitment of more reserve soldiers to reinforce the northern front.

The Chief of Staff ordered the reinforcement of forces to support preparations for attack and defense scenarios.

More: Channel 15 in Hebrew: The Israeli army is deploying the 98th Division to the Lebanese border.

The Hebrew newspaper "Yediot Ahronot" - Yair Kraus: If the government intends to send the Israeli army into the heart of Lebanon soon just to "stumble around" and then withdraw, it would be better to leave the troop carriers in the warehouses.

The Hebrew newspaper "Yediot Ahronot" - Yair Kraus: We don't want to hear anymore that this is "the best security situation we've ever had". We don't want to read headlines about a "fatal blow to Hezbollah" while we're running to the shelters in our pajamas.

The IDF has dropped propaganda leaflets over Beirut declaring: (images shown)

“People of Lebanon, you must disarm Hezbollah, Iran’s shield… Unit 504 is working to secure the future of Lebanon and its people.”

Adding, info from photos of the aircraft that landed in Israel yesterday:

A clear image of the KC-135 that managed to limp back to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. Considering that nearly half of the vertical stabilizer is missing, the crew was lucky to make it back.

The lack of shrapnel damage suggests the damage was caused by a collision.

Adding:

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

China mourns for the 160+ Iranian girl students killed in an air strike and condemns all indiscriminate attacks against civilians and non-military targets. Attacks on schools and children are unacceptable as they defy international humanitarian law and human conscience.

The Red Cross Society of China will provide the Iranian Red Crescent Society with US$200,000 in emergency humanitarian aid specifically for helping the bereaved parents.