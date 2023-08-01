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Mark of the Beast | Doctor Stella Immanuel | Food Vaccines? Why Did the USDA Approve the First Lab-Grown Meat?
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229 views • August 01, 2023

Mark of the Beast | Doctor Stella Immanuel | Food Vaccines? Why Did the USDA Approve the First Lab-Grown Meat? Why Are Schwab, Gates, Harari & John Kerry Pushing Humanity to Eat Lab Grown Meat? + Is the Chinese Social Credit Score Headed to the U.S.?

earn More About Doctor Stella Immanuel Today HERE: www.DrStellaMD.com

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US Gov Issued Travel Warning for Traveling to China - https://twitter.com/EpochTimes/status/1676000364838137856

https://onemileatatime.com/news/us-government-china-travel-advisory/#:~:text=US%20government%20says%20to%20reconsider%20travel%20to%20mainland%20China,-As%20of%20June&text=According%20to%20the%20travel%20advisory,transparent%20process%20under%20the%20law.

China Searched Foreign Companies - https://www.theepochtimes.com/china/analysis-ccps-heavy-handed-approach-speeds-foreign-investments-flight-from-china-5251182

Under the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) new anti-spying law, normal business activities may be considered spying, resulting in foreigners being banned from entering or exiting China. - https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/chinas-new-anti-espionage-law-poses-risks-for-foreign-businesses-5375242

The Collapse of the Dollar
The Chinese & Russian Air Forces & Navies Teaming Up On the Japan Sea
Chinese Hackers Infiltrating the U.S. State Department & Commerce Department Emails
Chinese Use Gene-Editing & Brain-Control Weapons to Silence Dissent
The BRICS Block Is Introducing a Gold-Backed Currency
Chinese Social Credit Score System Coming to the United States
Yuval Noah Harari’s Nefarious Ideas Are Being Praised In China


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