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Supreme Court: Warnings from the Anti-Federalists
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43 views • September 23, 2020
This bleak state of affairs surrounding the Constitution - and especially the federal courts - should not surprise anyone who has read the many warnings from the Anti-Federalists.
Path to Liberty: September 23, 2020
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Path to Liberty: September 23, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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