April 17th INCOMING Sunwaves, Schumann Resonance, Solar Activity

Lots of Schumann Resonance charts, details. INCOMING wave of photons is hitting Earth on April 17th. More data: www.spaceweathernews.com





For that 38-page .pdf “Phonon-Guided Biology… Eigenfrequencies” with quantum torroidal fields and resonating harmonic conscious evolution n sheeit, you can download it straight from Telegram Infostream here https://t.me/+-I5uZH0DhYxjMjc5





For that 20% off IVERMECTIN, that can be added to your emergency antibiotics and backup meds JASE Case, and my PESTCONTROL discount code will save you another 10 bucks off that! either www.jasemedical.com or there is a link to it directly at www.linktr.ee/mjtank108





Emergency Preparedness #ProTip #LifeHack Howto #Prepper Made In ISRAEL https://rumble.com/v2gm3ve-emergency-preparedness-protip-lifehack.html





www.linktr.ee/mjtank108