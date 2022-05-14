Newly Released FBI Notes Expose Their Lies & Conspiracy Against Trump | TEASER

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“In March of 2017… [then-FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe] is admitting—in a meeting with the team running the Russiagate investigation—that there is no connection between Alfa Bank and Trump Tower,” according to newly released FBI notes, says Kash Patel.
These handwritten FBI and DOJ notes incriminate top officials and expose a conspiracy against Donald Trump, Kash says.
“As the lead Russiagate investigator, I never saw these notes. We asked for them. And they told us—they, the Department of Justice and the FBI—told us they did not exist.”
In this episode, Kash explains what he’s found in these newly released documents and why the judge’s recent order in the Michael Sussmann case was not a huge blow to Special Counsel John Durham’s case, unlike what many have claimed.
Kash and Jan also take a look at the firestorm of protests occurring outside the homes of Supreme Court justices since the leak of a draft ruling on Roe v. Wade. Will the justices be influenced?
🔵 Watch the Full Episode 👉 https://ept.ms/0513FBINotes