Omaha Friends - New Episode Tuesday November 7 at 8am on Real Free News Nebraska

New Episode, Clown Coronation, Tuesday November 7 at 8am on Real Free
News Nebraska. If you thought Friends was over when Chandler died
suddenly from natural
causes then you thought wrong. Friends is back and worse than you
could possibly imagine because friends is back in Omaha Nebraska. This
time friends stars the Omaha Clown Council with all their confusion
insanity despotism and delusion! You can watch the latest Omaha Friends
this Tuesday October 7 at 8am on Real Free News Nebraska! A Clown
Coronation is the act of
placement or bestowal of a red clown nose upon a clown's nose. The term
also generally refers not only to the physical clown nosing but to the
ceremony wherein the act of revealing a new clown member occurs.
Omaha Friends is an American internet sitcom created by incompetence and
stupidity. A comedy series based in Omaha about old friends, in the
struggle to find success and happiness in life, but it is never that
straight forward, is it? The series follows Mayor Hot Turd, The Omaha
Clown Council, and many other grown men and women, in positions of
responsibility, acting like, child-like idiots. They navigate the ups
and downs of mismanagement, incompetence, and overreach in the city
across the river from Council Bluffs.
