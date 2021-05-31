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All Roads Lead to the (Unsafe) Vaccine || Dr Peter McCullough
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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620 views • May 31, 2021
Dr Peter McCullough, internist and cardiologist who developed a globally acclaimed and highly successful COVID treatment protocol, cannot recommend this shot for ANYONE.

"It will go down in the history of malfaisance", this medical doctor predicts, as there is definitely a very sinister agenda behind the rollouts.

In normal circumstances, 50 deaths reported to VAERS would result in a drug being taken off market immediately. In the case of the COVID shots, thousands have already been reported, and yet the mass vaccination programs continue to be pushed!

* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy