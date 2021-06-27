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NorbzWorld: 25,000 Subs? TY! Checkpoint + Reaction to LHFE, WOEH & Ewaranon [27.06.2021]
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15 views • June 27, 2021
Pinned by NorbzWorld - 5 hours ago (edited)
EDIT PSA - my own comments are disappearing, I am not deleting anything. Either delayed automated-keyword-flag-removal is occurring or people are vigilantly reporting comments & replies here. You'll notice people replying to @me but there is no comments above it :).
Dirty fawkers, it's happening channel wide it seems too as I scroll my main 'comments' section watching shit disappear from various replies in various videos just xx minutes ago and people saying they didn't get notifications.. New levels of censorship are crazy here. No clue if I should have celebrated or just gotten ready to be booted in the near, which I guess I'll still celebrate?!.
--
Who the heck are you guys?? 25,000 people? Really??
Whoa. I've been gone for 6 months I don't remember what I was at but I kinda can't believe it grew and this latest infusion after recent uploads is heartfelt :).
Thank you.
I feel like the comments section of my whole video catalog has some of the best knowledge due to the collective contributions so thank yourselves for helping leave your legacy to help others.
Man, this last phase of my life has been turmoil, I'm just starting to relearn how to give a fuk about life and not isolate.
Lost bio and step dad and someone I called an uncle within 4 months and was tripping that my mom won't want to do this alone now.
So - fuk a youtube channel or some truther shit, right? Wrong, but I did need a break.
I actually thought youtube would cancel me long ago so I never put much weight on this or relied on YT for anything more than creative expression.
This channel has been fukt with so much, so I'm equally surprised they let me get to 25k - they don't like me :).
I"m back to being shadowbanned, you can't auto-populate search with norbzworld, norbtheory, universal disclosure, and other keywords from my page - ahahaha and I hold it as a badge of honor too.
They did allow me back into the algo for a while when I did me 'Monetize my sh**" video, but we're back to the shadows now...
Anyway, this isn't about me it's about the checkpoint, thank you universe for giving it to me when I was ready and needed it.
And shout out to Jordan Bolch who dropped the video link, looking at a 5hr video thumbnail and being VERY far removed from this I was like "nah, I can't fam, my life is upside down I don't know how to care about this stuff rn..".
But I clicked, and Ewar gave me enough res and new knowledge that I had to mirror and to some capacity get back to my universal duty even if through a seemingly dead yt channel.
Thanks bro, and universe. You work in funny ways :).
Ewaranons new channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDx5JfJxkbHxxtbzlDACPA
381 viewsJun 27, 2021
NorbzWorld
25.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MgKReFCZGvQ
EDIT PSA - my own comments are disappearing, I am not deleting anything. Either delayed automated-keyword-flag-removal is occurring or people are vigilantly reporting comments & replies here. You'll notice people replying to @me but there is no comments above it :).
Dirty fawkers, it's happening channel wide it seems too as I scroll my main 'comments' section watching shit disappear from various replies in various videos just xx minutes ago and people saying they didn't get notifications.. New levels of censorship are crazy here. No clue if I should have celebrated or just gotten ready to be booted in the near, which I guess I'll still celebrate?!.
--
Who the heck are you guys?? 25,000 people? Really??
Whoa. I've been gone for 6 months I don't remember what I was at but I kinda can't believe it grew and this latest infusion after recent uploads is heartfelt :).
Thank you.
I feel like the comments section of my whole video catalog has some of the best knowledge due to the collective contributions so thank yourselves for helping leave your legacy to help others.
Man, this last phase of my life has been turmoil, I'm just starting to relearn how to give a fuk about life and not isolate.
Lost bio and step dad and someone I called an uncle within 4 months and was tripping that my mom won't want to do this alone now.
So - fuk a youtube channel or some truther shit, right? Wrong, but I did need a break.
I actually thought youtube would cancel me long ago so I never put much weight on this or relied on YT for anything more than creative expression.
This channel has been fukt with so much, so I'm equally surprised they let me get to 25k - they don't like me :).
I"m back to being shadowbanned, you can't auto-populate search with norbzworld, norbtheory, universal disclosure, and other keywords from my page - ahahaha and I hold it as a badge of honor too.
They did allow me back into the algo for a while when I did me 'Monetize my sh**" video, but we're back to the shadows now...
Anyway, this isn't about me it's about the checkpoint, thank you universe for giving it to me when I was ready and needed it.
And shout out to Jordan Bolch who dropped the video link, looking at a 5hr video thumbnail and being VERY far removed from this I was like "nah, I can't fam, my life is upside down I don't know how to care about this stuff rn..".
But I clicked, and Ewar gave me enough res and new knowledge that I had to mirror and to some capacity get back to my universal duty even if through a seemingly dead yt channel.
Thanks bro, and universe. You work in funny ways :).
Ewaranons new channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDx5JfJxkbHxxtbzlDACPA
381 viewsJun 27, 2021
NorbzWorld
25.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/MgKReFCZGvQ
Keywords
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