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Police Arrest Father In Front Of Scared Crying Child
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80 views • June 06, 2021
This is the latest incident caught on camera. The title is not quite correct, it should read Police TRY to arrest father in front of scared crying child. We can only go on the footage we are shown, but, regardless, why does it take so many police to try and arrest this man? If it was a reasonable request, I am sure he would have complied, even if there were only two police, he sounded reasonable enough. So, why all the pomp and ceremony for something that is so minor or should not even be an offence at all, going by what we see? Dicatorship is a very powerful enemy and going on what we are seeing here, it is a real one to.
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