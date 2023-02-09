Sinaloa Cartel's revenue from human trafficking up from $500 Million to $13 BILLION!

UNBELIEVABLE: Former Acting @CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan says the Sinaloa Cartel's annual profit from human trafficking has risen from $500 Million to $13 BILLION!
This is a direct result of the Biden Administration turning our Southern Border into a turnstile.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.