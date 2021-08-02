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Texas rancher says his county is at the epicenter of a migrant 'invasion'
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80 views • August 02, 2021
Brent Smith, a Texas rancher and Kinney County attorney, details damage due to illegal crossings, noting fences have had to be repaired and some ranchers in the area have had to hire private security 'to defend their own property rights.'
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