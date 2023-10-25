Found on archive.org ( https://archive.org/details/silent-santa-claus) with no sound; so, I added sound:4 holiday songs (beginning, 2 in the middle, one at the end):
2:29 Shannon Quartet - Jingle Bells 1925
8:12 1915 movie music
2:48 Barnabas Von Geczy His Orchestra - In a Merry Mood 1934
3:00 Lloyd Shakespeare's New Piccadilly Band - Savoy Christmas Medley 1929
8:14 1915 movie music
3:58 Paul Whiteman His Orchestra - Silent Night 1928
6 music clips, 28:44.
Santa Claus (1925) Frank E. Kleinschmidt
A 29-minute 1925 silent film production titled Santa Claus, by explorer/documentarian Frank E. Kleinschmidt, filmed partly in northern Alaska, feature Santa in his workshop, visiting his Eskimo neighbors, and tending his reindeer. A year later, another movie titled Santa Claus was produced with sound on De Forest Phonofilm.
